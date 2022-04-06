House Speaker Koppelman won’t seek reelection

Kim Koppelman

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota House Speaker Kim Koppelman, who lost the GOP endorsement during his district’s convention Tuesday, says he will retire at the end of his current term.

Koppelman fell 19 votes short of challenger Jim Jonas for the second endorsed spot in West Fargo’s District 13 Republican convention.

“Having served for many years and accomplished much, I had seriously considered retiring from the Legislature this year and it was only the strong encouragement from constituents and legislative colleagues which prompted me to throw my hat in the ring, once more,” Koppelman said.

“Torey and I are at peace with the decision to retire and are grateful, beyond words, for the love and support of so many in West Fargo and throughout North Dakota.”

Koppelman was first elected in 1994. He’ll complete his term of office in December.