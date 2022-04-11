Moorhead School Board approves new attendance area boundaries

The district says a survey was conducted to gain input from district families.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Moorhead School Board approves new attendance area boundaries within the district.

The attendance areas are being adjusted to help with capacity issues at elementary schools on the south and east sides of the city.

The change will start in the fall and more than 250 students will be impacted.

The district is notifying the impacted families.

Superintendent Dr. Lunak says we recognize that this may be challenging but wants to emphasize that it is necessary to accommodate the growth happening in the community.

There is an exception process for families who want to stay at their current school.