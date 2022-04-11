Officers in Moorhead, Fargo, Barnesville & Clay County Say Goodbye To K9 Argo

Moorhead PD / Facebook

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead, Fargo, and Barnesville Police along with Clay County Sheriff’s Office say goodbye to retired Moorhead Police K9 Argo.

The crime fighter suffered from complications of an enlarged heart.

Argo worked with his handler, Mike Fildes, for more than 7 years.

Moorhead P.D. says the K9 teams are essential to providing additional protection to communities as they locate suspects and find narcotics.

Deputy Fildes is currently working with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and is going through K9 training with his new partner, Maverick.