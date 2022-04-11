Pelican Rapids shooting victim in hospital, search for suspect continues

Phouttasa Prathane

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Pelican Rapids is hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies are still working to track down their suspect. The 36-year-old man was last seen driving a black 2011 Toyota Tundra with Minnesota license 109-2CD. The truck has a wrap-around brush guard on the front.

Phouttasa Prathane is 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Fitzgibbons says Prathane is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Prathene’s location can contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 218-998-8555.