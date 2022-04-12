Concerns over potential soybean plant are addressed in Casselton

Representatives working with North Dakota Soybean Processors welcome Casselton city leaders and the public to listen to questions about a new plant.

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) – Representatives working with North Dakota Soybean Processors welcome Casselton city leaders and the public to listen to questions about a new plant.

This was an opportunity for North Dakota Soybean Processors to breakdown what the plant could mean and address concerns the citizens have about potential disruptions.

“Most people here have never seen a soybean processing plant before and this will help give them a view of one,” Moderator Bill Hejl said.

“We’ve got both people that are very much against it and a lot of people who are in favor of it, and a lot of people who are sort of neutral on it right now,” Casselton Mayor Lee Anderson said.

There were concerns from the public about potential traffic flow interruptions, loud noise and bad smells.

The group reached out to traffic engineer Vernon Swing out of Minneapolis to gauge routes.

The Minnesota Soybean Processors, says there will be a staging truck area for about 70 to 75 trucks that will come off the main road and he feels the speed of their unloading which would be 40,000 bushels per hour. A majority of the traffic from the south east and west would come from Interstate 94 then north on County Road 23.

White also says Soybean crushing doesn’t involve roasting or fermentation so odor shouldn’t be an issue and the processing buildings would be over a half mile from the city with doubled walls and insulation.

Representatives working with NDSP tell us North Dakota ranks in the top ten of America for producing Soybean production.

They’re looking to hire between 50 and 60 new employees. They feel this plant will give North Dakota a leg up in the soybean industry and be a major impact in the local economy.

“Economic impact during construction the first couple of years is roughly a 100 million dollars we anticipate in the local community, ” General Manager Market Development Eric Kresin said.

They also mention the benefit of supporting farmers, with the prices rising for soybeans.

“The biggest thing is how much of an added value it is for the state of North Dakota, how it benefits the producer, how it benefits the community, and how it benefits the area,” Scott White with Minnesota Soy Bean Processors.