Hanson joins Cass County Commission race

FARGO (KVRR) – Another former state lawmaker has joined the race for the Cass County Commission.

Former State Rep. Ben Hanson is running for the District 2 seat being vacated by Rick Steen. District 2 covers most of southeast Fargo from Main Avenue to 52nd Avenue and from the Red River to Interstate 29.

Hanson says he is a life long Cass County resident and has been a member of the Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors’ Government Affairs Committee, the Fargo-Moorhead Homebuilder’s Association’s Public Issues Committee and the Cass County Historical Society.

Last week, former State Sen. Tony Grindberg announced that he is also a candidate for District 2.