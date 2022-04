Police use ‘high-risk’ warrant, set up perimeter at Countryside Trailer Park

FARGO (KVRR) – The Red River Valley SWAT Team is assisting Fargo Police with a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at the Countryside Trailer Park in south Fargo.

A perimeter has been set up around a house and a suspect is believed to be inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.