Update: Pelican Rapids shooting suspect captured

Phouttasa Prathane

FARGO (KVRR) – A man wanted in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Pelican Rapids has been captured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Phouttasa Prathane was located in Redwood County early Tuesday morning.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said the victim in the shooting was hospitalized in stable condition.

The name of the victim and the motive for the shooting have not been released.