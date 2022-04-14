Get your junk together: Cleanup Days coming in May

Check your city's website for exact details on your pickup days

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s time to do some spring cleaning and get rid of your junk.

For Moorhead, Fargo, West Fargo, Dilworth, Clay County, Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, cleanup days are May 2 through 6.

It depends on your recycling schedule.

There are some rules to cleanup days. Your stuff need to be set out before 7 a.m. on your scheduled day.

Put garbage in disposable containers.

Do not set out items more than one day in advance. Take off the doors of fridges and freezers.

Also, no commercial waste will be accepted.