Woman Found Dead In Snow Near Minot Post Office

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The body of a woman has been found in the snow near the post office in Minot.

Police say the 73-year-old Minot woman was not dressed for the weather.

They also say she may have been dealing with mental health issues.

A crime is not suspected in the death.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.