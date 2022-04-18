LIVE: Waste Art Exhibit Highlights How Much Reusable Stuff We Throw Away

Waste Art Exhibit At Moorhead Public Library April 18-22

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – This Earth Week, you can get inspired to reduce, reuse and recycle through art.

The Moorhead Public Library is hosting the Clay County Waste Art Exhibit this week.

Local artists took items that would otherwise be thrown away and made them into a wide variety of creative pieces.

Shannon Thompson with Clay County Solid Waste says about 50 percent of what we throw away isn’t waste.

You can get inspiration to recycle on your own. The exhibit is open at the Moorhead Public Library all week.

Thompson adds, “With the waste are we want to look into the waste stream and see the value. People, rather than throwing things away, reduce, reuse, recycle are really our big message. And here we’re looking into the waste stream to see what we can reuse.”

There will be an artists reception at the library on April 22nd starting at 4 p.m.