West Fargo Teen Dies of Leukemia Months After Being Diagnosed

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sad update from Lend A Hand Up.

A West Fargo teen has died of leukemia just months after he was diagnosed.

We told you about a benefit held in February for 14-year-old Brodie Gilbertson at Red River Regional Marksmanship Center.

Brodie served as their youngest volunteer.

He was also a member of the West Fargo Police cadet program.

Brodie died on Good Friday.

His funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Church in Barnesville.

If you would like to support the active fundraiser for Brodie: https://lendahandup.org/give/brodie603/