Coats for Kids and Families Collection Drive Begins Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re getting ready to put away those winter coats, gloves and hats, maybe you should consider donating them to The Salvation Army.

Its Coats for Kids and Families Collection Drive for next winter begins Saturday at all Hornbacher’s locations and KVRR is a proud sponsor.

You can drop off your gently used winter items through Friday, May 6.

Thanks to area donors last year, The Salvation Army was able to provide around 3,200 coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots to those who needed them.