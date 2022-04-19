Pop-Urban and Country Stars Plan Summer Treks to the FM Metro

Jason Derulo Is Booked For The Red River Valley Fair, Asleep At The Wheel Landing At Sanctuary Events Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Fair lands a platinum selling pop and urban singer, songwriter, dancer and all around entertainer for this summer’s grandstand lineup.

Jason Derulo hits the stage on Friday, July 15 at the fair in West Fargo.

He has 11 platinum certified singles, 12 billion combined global streams and close to 6.5 billion YouTube views.

Derulo has worked with everyone from Lil Wayne to Pitbull and Diddy.

He is also huge on social media with 113 million fans and followers.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 am for $40 and that includes your gate admission.

You can get them on the Red River Valley Fair website.

Fans of Western swing and honky-tonk country are in for a treat as Asleep At The Wheel comes to Fargo.

The 10-time Grammy award winning band from Texas will take the stage at Sanctuary Events Center downtown on Thursday, August 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 and run between $39.50 and $178.

You can get them at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.