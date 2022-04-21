Forum Held For Large Pool of Candidates for Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We are learning more about the very large pool of candidates running for Fargo City Commission.

The League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley held a forum for the candidates at city hall.

It had to be split up into two sessions since there are 15 people running for two seats.

The candidates took on topics ranging from special assessments to safety issues and mental health to the ongoing workforce shortage.

“People want to come to a city where they see themselves being represented. And that is how we can attract more workers here,” said candidate Victoria Johnson.

Another candidate, Al Carlson, said: “Workforce will always be a challenge. But that’s going to take a group effort from the city, the county and the state.”

“The two barriers that I have seen in our community are child care, child care is a big burden to working families. Other issue is the transportation.,” said candidate Matuor Alier.

Current Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is running for re-election while Commissioner Tony Gehrig decided not to run again.

The election will be held on June 14th.

The complete list of candidates is below: