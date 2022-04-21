Survey: Anxiety in workplace highest since 2020

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new survey gives insight on how the “return to normal” procedure has been more difficult for some than others.

The survey from Future Forum collected over 10 thousand results across the globe where they report stress and anxiety levels in the workplace are at its highest since June of 2020.

A clinical psychologist at Essentia Health says new clients are going to therapy with underlying mental health conditions that were never realized until stress from the COVID-19 pandemic forced most people to isolate.

“People who may have had underlying issues at first are really, like, the anxiety and depression have just blossomed under these conditions and now we’re asking people to go back to work when they haven’t, they’ve kind of lost those connections, lost touch with people. They feel more anxious about being back in the community whether it’s because of fear of contracting COVID or underlying social anxiety,” says Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a clinical psychologist at Essentia Health.

Kohlhase says the more people acknowledge their mental health issues, the easier it will be for future generations to talk about this subject.