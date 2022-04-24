Gov. Tim Walz Authorizes National Guard to Support Emergency Flood Operations in Northwestern Minnesota

ST. PAUL — Following severe spring storms across northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz today declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources. The assistance is authorized via Emergency Executive Order 22-08.

“When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up to lend a hand,” said Governor Walz. “I am proud that the Minnesota National Guard has answered this call to serve. The support of the Guard will be critical to ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time.”

Beginning on April 23, 2022, a severe spring storm system with very heavy rains and strong winds has caused flash flooding across northwestern Minnesota. Flooding on the Red Lake River at Crookston has closed local roads and threatened key facilities, including a fire station and a housing development. Local government resources are not sufficient to address the threat to life and property posed by the flooding.

Several counties have declared local emergencies and activated their emergency operations plans. The Polk County sheriff and emergency manager have requested that the Minnesota National Guard assist with emergency sandbagging, patrol of flood protection systems, and potential evacuation operations.