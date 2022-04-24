Gov. Walz: State of the State is “Strong” But There’s “Unfinished Business”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Gov. Tim Walz tells Minnesotans that they’ve got unfinished business, things that need solving now, in his State of the State address.

He says the state of the state is strong and moving forward.

It was the first one held at the state capitol since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Walz gave the address in a Mankato classroom last year and from his home in 2020.

The other difference this year is that the state has a budget surplus of over $9 billion.

Walz is once again pushing his idea that the money should be given back to Minnesotans in the form of a one-time rebate check.

“We know that globally we’re seeing higher prices, inflationary prices but we know it’s impacting families,” said Walz.

“I’ve made the suggestion and I want to work with you on this, we should use some of this historic surplus, a big piece of it, to put money back in the pockets of working Minnesotans and those that are trying to make the bills work for them. And I…(interrupted by applause in the chamber).”

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann put out a statement saying it’s time to reject the failed tax and spend approach.

He says Republicans want to invest the surplus in real tax reform.