Emergency Temporary Levees Being Built In Valley City Ahead of Sheyenne River Crest

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — Emergency temporary levees are being built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Valley City.

The corps awarded a $1.6 million contract to Strata Corporation to protect low-lying areas within the city.

Gov. Doug Burgum was on hand to get a briefing.

Flood protection is being built to 20.5 feet, two feet above the projected crest on the Sheyenne River which is forecast for Sunday.

The levels at Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula are taken into consideration in the forecast.

The corps plans to slightly lower Lake Ashtabula to make room for runoff.

Free sandbags are available to all residents of Valley City and Barnes County at the Fire Hall.

There are numerous roads closed for safety reasons in the city.