Flood Fight Updates for Valley City and Grand Forks-East Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers levee work in Valley City has almost wrapped up as the Sheyenne River slowly rises.

Flood protection infrastructure is built to 20.5 feet, that is two feet above the projected crest of 18.5 feet sometime on Monday.

The levels at the Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula are taken into consideration in the forecast.

City officials say the city is safe and public works is monitoring floodwalls and levees 24 hours a day.

People are asked to stay away from the flood protection measures or face a fine.

Good news for people in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks: the National Weather Service has lowered the flood forecast crest to 46 feet.

The river is just under that level right now.

That is also far from the record set in 1997 of 54 feet.

The Kennedy Bridge remains the only one open between the two cities.

The city of Grand Forks also putting out a fun fact: the English Coulee Pump station which empties out both the coulee & diversion has pumped 133 million gallons of water so far.