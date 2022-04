Joel McHale Bringing The Laughs To Shooting Star Casino

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Actor, TV host and comedian Joel McHale is bringing the laughs to Shooting Star Casino.

You can see the multi-talented comic and star of the former hit show “Community” on Friday, July 8.

Tickets go on sale Monday morning at 9 on Shooting Star’s website.

Prices range between $23 and $47.