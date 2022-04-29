Endowment fund named for outgoing NDSU President Bresciani

Dean Bresciani

FARGO (KVRR) – A North Dakota State University alumni group has established an endowment fund in honor of departing NDSU President Dean Bresciani.

Organizers say the “President Dean L. Bresciani Endowed Chair in Leadership” will honor and support outstanding campus leaders who are advancing NDSU’s mission.

The fund was kept a secret until its unveiling Thursday evening at the NDSU Foundation’s Evening of Distinction event.

Bresciani was named NDSU’s 14th president in 2010. In 2021, the State Board of Higher Education voted not to renew Bresciani’s contract, citing leadership issues and declining enrollment.

Breciani’s successor is Dr. David Cook, the vice chancellor for the Office of Public Affairs & Economic Development at the University of Kansas.