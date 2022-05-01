Several Cars of BNSF Train Derail and Catch Fire West of Minot
BURLINGTON, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Several train cars caught fire after at least 11 cars of a BNSF train derailed near Burlington, North Dakota.
That is just west of Minot.
No injuries are reported.
The railroad said in a statement that the train derailed between Minot and Des Lacs around 1 a.m.
Railcars containing paper products and frozen foods caught fire.
BNSF said those carrying hazardous materials did not leave the tracks and were pulled away from the fire.
A couple homes near the derailment were evacuated as a precaution.
The cause remains under investigation.