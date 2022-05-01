Some People Asked To Evacuate Homes In Cavalier Due To Rising Water

CAVALIER, N.D. (KVRR) — The mayor has asked some people living in Cavalier, North Dakota to evacuate their homes.

It’s due to the excessive rainfall and rising river.

The evacuation includes areas of River Street, south end of Bjornson Drive, Millana Drive, and Madison Street.

Those areas are expected to become inundated and people will be unable to leave due to flooded streets.

People were asked to be out of their homes by two this afternoon and were encouraged to relocate with friends and family.