Community welcomes home local heroes from the Honor Flight

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Everyone at Fargo’s Hector International Airport was beaming with patriotism as the Honor Flight of North Dakota, Minnesota is welcomed back from Washington, DC.

The airport was filled with red, white and blue as our local heroes touched back down in Fargo around 7:00 Monday night after a weekend after seeing memorials built by their sacrifice for our country. Eighty-two veterans who fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War were able to fly out to our nation’s capital to see symbols of freedom like the Declaration of Independence, the tomb of the unknown soldier and the Iwo Jima memorial. The group included soldiers who fought on American occupied island during World War II.

“Lifetime of memories and the nice thing was I had all four of my kids there. The big thing that struck me there is all the respect in Washington,” Army veteran Clair Kroke said.

“We went to McHenry… Fort McHenry where the Star Spangled Banner was written and the weather was great. There was kids out there without their t-shirts on,” Retired Army PFC Lloyd Schmidt said.

Plenty of family members were also crying because they were so happy their loved ones were able to be thanked so much for their service.

This was the first time the Honor Flight was able to go to Washington since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fundraising for the Honor Flight continues this month with events in Moorhead and Wild Rice, North Dakota. Click here for more information.