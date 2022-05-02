Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Bismarck officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A person alleged to have exchanged gunfire with police officers in Bismarck Monday morning was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

It’s not clear if the shot that killed the man came from police, or was self-inflicted.

Bismarck police were investigating a stolen motor vehicle around 9:00am in a trailer park when an individual fled out of the back door of a trailer and officers engaged in a foot pursuit. During the chase, the suspect allegedly shot at an officer and officers returned fire.

It was believed the man barricaded himself in a shed, which is where West Dakota SWAT located him.

No officers were injured in the incident. The case has been turned over to North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.