Grand Farm announces site in Casselton

Grand Farm picks a home for its new campus in Casselton.

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Farm picks a home for its new campus in Casselton.

They’re looking to take North Dakota agriculture to the next level with technology they can offer to help modernize farming for farmers.

The location will be off the interstate of the Lynchburg exit.

Back in February, Grand Farm leaders say they expected this move to attract thousands to North Dakota and further solidify the state as a national leader and potentially one of the world’s leaders in agriculture.

“We’re really excited to have Grand Farms have chosen Casselton as a home for their new venture we look forward to watching the growth of Grand Farms for generations to come,” Mayor Lee Anderson of Casselton said.

Leaders expect production to grow in an effort to feed the growing population.