Overturning Roe v. Wade would outlaw abortion in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota has been prepared for years to outlaw abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 ruling legalizing the procedure nationwide.

A 2007 state law makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death or in cases of rape or incest.

North Dakota is one of about a dozen states, including South Dakota, that have “trigger laws” that would ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests.

North Dakota’s only abortion provider is the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo.