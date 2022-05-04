Flooding Update From Pembina County Emergency Management

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Pembina County Emergency Management says water levels in Neche are slightly below the crest of 21.7 feet.

The town remains surrounded by water and they are continuing to monitor the levels.

Pembina is expecting a crest of 53 feet on Saturday.

They are currently sitting at 51.5 feet with some farmsteads south of town now taking on water.

North Border High School students filled about 5,000 sandbags yesterday and hoped to get 2,000 more done today.

Levels at Drayton are holding steady with a projected crest Friday morning at 43.3 feet.

Walhalla has reported their levels continue to drop.