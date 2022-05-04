Red River Inn & Suites Being Demolished, Future for Spot Still Unknown

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A hotel a few blocks north of West Acres Mall is quickly turning into rubble.

Demolition crews are at work leveling Red River Inn & Suites.

The building has sat on the corner of 9th Avenue and 38th Street South for years and has operated under different names through the years.

Fargo city assessor’s office says the property was sold in December to Westward Properties LLC.

The future of the property is uncertain.

The new owner applied for a demolition permit, but so far, they have not applied for a building permit.