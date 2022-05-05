Moorhead Police called to high school for a fight between students

According to the school district a fight between two students started before classes started this morning.

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) – A fight in the hallway of Moorhead High School was contained with the help of Moorhead Police.

According to the school district a fight between two students started before classes started this morning.

School administration responded and the School Resource Officer called MPD for assistance.

As the students were being escorted off campus a verbal argument began between four different students.

MPD officers assisted since they were there.

The students families were notified and disciplinary action was taken.

A District spokesperson said, “We are thankful to the high school administration, staff and the MPD for their quick response to keep our students safe. The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. Behavior of this nature is taken seriously and dealt with promptly and appropriately to protect the physical and emotional welfare of all students.”