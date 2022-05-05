Pet Connection: Meet Ice

Ice has a cool look and a cool personality

Ice is quite nice. The 9-month-old Lab mix is super friendly. He loves kids, animals and all people. He’s even good with cats.

He’s good in a car, a kennel, and is housebroken.

What makes Ice unique is his look. He’s got white fur, but has some darker cream-colored spots.

Plus, he has one deep blue eye to go along with a dark eye.

He’s got a cool look. He’s got a cool personality. He sounds pretty great.

And he could be yours! Check out more about Ice by clicking here.