LIVE: Fargo Mayoral Candidates

Meet Hukun Dabar.

It’s the latest in our series of one-on-ones with the candidates in a crowded Mayoral race.

Fargo nonprofit leader Hukun Dabar sat down with Emily Welker to talk about his solutions for fixing the labor shortage in the metro.

Dabar runs a regional nonprofit for skills development and economic empowerment with offices in Fargo-Moorhead, Minneapolis, and St. Paul.

He says Fargo can do much more to connect employers with workers already here in the city.

He says the biggest barriers he hears about from workers who want to take jobs but can’t include a lack of local child care options, affordable housing, and transportation.

He says the city’s falling short on those resources and it’s part of why we’re losing workers to other cities.

Dabar says he’d create a city workforce department to connect with the business community and to expand affordable housing and child care, and increase public usage of city buses.

Hear the full interview, including how he says he’d change the look of city leadership to better reflect the city’s population and why he says we can fix some of our special assessment problem by making big developers pay their fair share.

And for more on Dabar’s platform: