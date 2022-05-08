Sanford Health Integrative Medicine helps patients with alternative treatments

We talk with a doctor at Sanford Health Integrative Medicine Clinic about alternative treatment options.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health Integrative Medicine Clinic is giving patients alternative treatment options.

A patient with irritable bowel syndrome was referred there because of fatigue, migraines and other symptoms.

She was put on a holistic, homeopathic treatment plan which involves more over the counter supplements.

Dr. Eric Thompson says lifestyle medicine is also about connecting with the patient on a personal level.

“I’m always excited when I can get people to be feeling better, working better and less medicines involved. So the goal is to change some of the aspects of people’s health and by some of their behaviors, and like Danielle said, we work on lifestyle medicine, as far as nutrition, exercise, stress management,” said Dr. Eric Thompson MD, Lifestyle Medicine at Sanford Health.

“Little changes like my diet, movement and exercise, making sure I’m sleeping good at night, getting a full eight to nine hours of sleep,” said Danielle Fulfs, a Sanford patient.

Doctors say if you’re feeling irregular throughout the day, don’t wait and suffer in silence.