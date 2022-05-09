Two guests injured, driver arrested after vehicle crashes into Detroit Lakes motel

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Two people were seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a motel, trapping them in their guest room in Detroit Lakes.

Police Chief Steve Todd says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Seventy-seven-year-old Frank Benninger and 77-year-old Jacklyn Benninger were staying at the Lakes Inn at 702 W. Lake Drive. Todd says it appears both were in bed when the vehicle struck the building.

Todd says Detroit Lakes Police, firefighters, Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol worked to safely remove the couple, who were trapped in the debris.

The couple were initially transported to Essentia/St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes, then transferred to hospitals in Fargo.

Todd says the driver left the scene, but witnesses provided a description and a license plate for the vehicle. Fifty-three-year-old Wade Olds of Detroit Lakes was later arrested for charges including Criminal Vehicular Operation and DUI.

Todd also says the crash caused a significant natural gas leak, which was addressed by firefighters and Minnesota Energy.