Experts: Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

An expert says while it's frustrating for everyone, vaccines remain the best way to prevent long-COVID

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A second booster shot may be in store.

Those older than 50 years old and some who are immunocompromised and over 12 are already eligible or have received it.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, the state averages about 80 cases a week per 100,000 people.

With the unpredictability of COVID-19, experts at Fargo Cass Public Health encourage people to stay up to date with vaccines and to get their booster shots in an appropriate manner as new variants could emerge.

“The numbers are going up even though we aren’t capturing a lot more out there. We probably have way more in the area than we think we have. If you can get the vaccine and have that protect from serious illness, hospitalization and death that’s really what our goal is right now,” Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming said.

Fleming adds hospitalizations across the state remain constant and people using home tests is why cases are under reported.