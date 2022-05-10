Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder for Shooting Near Pelican Rapids

Phouttasa Prathane

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and burglary for shooting a woman who had a protection order against him at a home near Pelican Rapids.

36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane is expected to be given about 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

Otter Tail County 911 received a call from the crying and screaming woman on April 13th and said someone had shot her.

Prathane was gone by the time authorities arrived but was later arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Redwood County, Minnesota.

He later admitted that he shot the victim because she would not let him see his children.

Three guns were recovered in a culvert in Maplewood State Park.