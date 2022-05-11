Drop In North Dakota Deer Licenses in 2022 Due To Viral Disease

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — A viral disease called epizootic hemorrhagic disease is responsible for a cut in the number of deer licenses this year in North Dakota.

Game and Fish is making around 64,000 licenses available, that is down 8,000.

The drought in western North Dakota created perfect breeding areas for biting gnats that transmit the disease.

It impacts white-tailed deer more than mule deer and is not considered a danger to people.

EHD impacted the success of hunters last fall as success rates fell to 57% from 68% in 2020.