LIVE: How To Identify And Treat Postpartum Depression

Postpartum Depression Affects About 1 In 7 New Mothers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – About one in seven women who have a child suffer from postpartum depression according to Essentia Health. They want more people talking about the issue to make sure new mothers don’t suffer in silence.

Certified Nurse Midwife Tessa Hand says many new mothers get the baby blues. Postpartum Depression is more severe. It can keep you from doing things you live, caring for yourself or wanting to care for your baby.

She says the most important thing you can do if you or a loved one is fighting it is to talk about it, and to bring your concerns to your healthcare provider.

Hand says not all women have that support structure, which is why it’s important to keep talking about it.

She adds, “That’s where we can help as healthcare providers but that’s also why it helps when we talk about it, so people know that, ‘OK I have a friend that went through that and let me connect you with them for help,’ because talking to others really helps so much.”.

May is Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month.