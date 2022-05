Wilco Brings “Cruel Country Tour” to Fargo Brewing in September

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Wilco has a new album out and you’ll be able to hear it in person at Fargo Brewing.

The band brings its “Cruel Country Tour” to the brewery for an outdoor concert on Sunday, September 11.

Wilco’s new album is called “Cruel Country” and it comes out May 27 and features current single “Falling Apart (Right Now).”

Tickets for the concert are $39.50 and $85 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.