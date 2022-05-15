Body of Missing Fargo Man Found In Arkansas Creek, No Signs of Trauma

PULASKI, AK (KVRR) — The body of a Fargo man who went missing in Arkansas while on his way to New Orleans has been found in a creek.

25-year-old Jordan Simeon had been missing since March 7 when his car broke down on I-40 near Little Rock.

A body was found late last month about 200 yards from the interstate and this week it was confirmed to be Simeon through DNA testing.

In a social media post, Simeon’s grandmother says it appeared there was no trauma.

His car was found with valuables inside and the keys were on the roof.

Police say Simeon had Huntington’s disease and was symptomatic.

He facetime with a friend after his car broke down and was supposed to get on a bus in Benton, Arkansas but never made it to pick up his ticket or get on the bus.

Authorities continue to investigate.