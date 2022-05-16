Fundraiser Started For Detroit Lakes Family That Lost House Due To Lightning Strike

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — People are opening up their wallets and raising thousands of dollars for a Detroit Lakes family that last week lost their home to a lightning strike.

A GoFundMe account started for Mike and Lori Danner’s family surged past the initial goal of $10,000 and is nearing $14,000.

The Danner’s home in the Timber Creek neighborhood is considered a total loss.

They are still searching for a place to rent for 6 months to a year.

The family has been a staple in Detroit Lakes, owning Miguel’s Mexican Food for decades.

You can find a link to the fundraiser here.