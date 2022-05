You Can “Meet In The Middle” When Diamond Rio Comes to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — EPIC Events is bringing Diamond Rio to West Fargo to perform at The Lights.

The Grammy award winning country music group will hit the stage on Saturday, August 27, rain or shine.

The band recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary and has sold more than 10 million albums.

Tickets will cost between $34 and $49.

They are available now at EPICEventsND.com.