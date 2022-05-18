Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed.

Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.