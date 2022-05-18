Memory Café celebrates 5 years with a birthday party

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -Memory Café is celebrating its 5th year of service at Bethel Church in Fargo.

From pottery lessons and a fitness class to service dogs and live music, the Memory Café serves as a safe social gathering place where people experiencing mild to moderate memory loss come together.

Organizers are excited to celebrate another year building relationships with new members and their caregivers for education and fun.

“We are trying to really make a change in the way people are thinking about memory loss. So, to see the community embrace us and our mission is absolutely meaningful to see. They also understand that these wonderful people are vital in our community,” says Leeora Windingland, the Assistant Executive Director of the Memory Café.

They’ll host a caregiver conference on June 7th where people can learn how to support those living with dementia.