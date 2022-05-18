Scare for Trucker Hauling Propane When Tire Starts on Fire on I-94

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A blown tire on a semi hauling propane catches fire on I-94 just west of Tower City, about 45 minutes west of Fargo.

It happened just before noon.

The driver grabbed a fire extinguisher to put it out but was unable to keep it out.

A McKenzie county deputy passing through attempted a second extinguisher but the fire

reignited.

The same happened to a Barnes county deputy.

A short time later, a Barnes County fire department arrived and put out the fire.

The truck suffered extensive damage to the rear tire area but the propane tank had mainly cosmetic damage.

No propane leaked or caught fire.