Pet Connection: Meet Bandito

Bandito Loves To Play And Play

If you like to play, this is the guy for you.

Meet Bandito in this week’s Pet Connection from Homeward Animal Shelter.

He’s a five-year-old Pittie who loves nothing more than running, jumping, wrestling and playing.

He would love life with another dog, but has to go to a home with no cats or kids.

Bandito has a lovely coloration, including a back and white face.

If Bandito could be the newest member of your posse, click here to learn more.