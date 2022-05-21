1 dead after crash west of Drayton

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 65-year-old Drayton man was traveling westbound on Highway 66 two miles west of Drayton around 7:45 p.m. when he entered the eastbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man from Williston.

The 65-year-old man died at the scene. The 24-year-old man received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The names of both drivers will be released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.