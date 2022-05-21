Fargo Marathon kicks off Day 2 of weekend races

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Thousands of runners from all over the country are flowing into Fargo for the Fargo Marathon for various events, and the Fargo-Moorhead community showed up to cheer them on.

It was a packed house in the Fargodome for the half and full marathons, some trained for months, many families and friends came out to support their runners. Energy was high and the cheers were loud.

As runners crossed the finish line they were given water and top performers got medals.

“This event is so electrifying. If you’ve never had this experience you should definitely come try and do it. The community benefits with all the spectators involved, all of the fans and runners. It’s just a huge plus to the community,” said Jason Bentz, Fargo.

“I drove up to Wichita Kansas to see my daughter run. She’ll be finishing here in just a few minutes. This has been a real treat. You know I don’t get to see her very often and then to see her do an event like this is really fun,” said Don Morrow, Kansas.

Runners say weather and course conditions were ideal as well.

“This morning the weather was honestly perfect, such a nice flat course there were some little divides but every down hill you had a quick uphill. You had the momentum going up so the course was honestly perfect,” said Rachel King, Women’s 10K Champion.

It was some people’s first time attending and participating and many say they will be back for the Fargo Marathon next year.

Runners also got some cool race day swag like a mesh bag, and a longsleeve pull over.