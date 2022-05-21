Fargo marathon results are in

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – The results for the top finishers in Saturday’s Fargo Marathon are in.

Sam Westerberg of Minneapolis posted the fastest overall time for the full-marathon at 2:26:01, pacing at 5:44 a mile.

Karen Bertasso-Hughes of Selkirk, N.Y was the top full-marathon women’s finisher with a time of 2:47:01 and a pace of 6:23.

In the half-marathon, St. Michael, Minnesota’s Brenden Sage finished with the fastest time at 1:07:06, pacing at 5:08. Rachel King, also of St. Michael, was the top women’s finisher with a time of 1:20:11 and a pace of 6:08.

Caiden Dawes of Rio Rancho, N.M. posted a time of 34:06 as the top men’s finisher in the 10K. Annika Rotvold from Hillsboro topped the women’s side with a time of 36:55.